EWA Elections Held In AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

EWA elections held in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Employees Welfare Association (EWA) elections for the year 2023-25 were held yesterday on the main campus of the university.

Ittehad Group and Alfatah Group contested the election. Ittehad group won seven out of 11 seats while Alfatah group won four seats, said a press release here on Friday.

AIOU administration had formally established the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Office for this election and the Controller of Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz was appointed as the Chief ECP who conducted the election in a very impartial, transparent, peaceful, and pleasant atmosphere.

According to the results, Yasir Mehmood (President), Sadiq Soomro (Senior Vice President), Faisal Munir (Vice President), Amjad Rehman (General Secretary), Aftab Ahmed (Deputy General Secretary), Mohammad Saeed Khan (Joint Secretary), Mohammad Ayas (Finance Secretary), Imran Ahmed (Information Secretary), Yasir Nabi (sports Secretary), Haq Nawaz (Culture Secretary) and Mohammad Shafiq (Communication Secretary) have been elected.

After the results, the newly elected president of EWA, Yasir Mehmood, thanked the university administration for conducting the election in a peaceful environment and said that we believe in table talk to solve the problems of the employees.

He said, "We shall stand by the side of the administration for the development of the university."

