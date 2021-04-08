EWCW offers fellowship to journalists

The East-West Center in Washington (EWCW) has offered three-month fellowships for master degree holder journalists from the Indo-Pacific region, including Pakistan to undertake research on topics of relevance to contemporary U.S.-Indo-Pacific relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The East-West Center in Washington (EWCW) has offered three-month fellowships for master degree holder journalists from the Indo-Pacific region, including Pakistan to undertake research on topics of relevance to contemporary U.S.-Indo-Pacific relations.

Journalists interested in Asia studies can apply by April 9, 2021 for this fellowship, said a statement of International Journalists Network.

The fellowship includes a monthly residence stipend, office space, accompanying resources and round-trip airfare to Washington.

Applicants must be nationals of a country from the Indo-Pacific or the United States and hold a master's degree. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is part of Indo-Pacific. Applicants having no PhD will be considered based on their relevant professional experience.

In particular, emphasis will be given to candidates who have not yet had the opportunity to research and network in Washington, DC and would further their careers from such an opportunity.