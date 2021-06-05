Ex Addl DG MDA Ch Anwar laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Additional Director General(ADG) Multan Development Authority (MDA), Muhammad Anwar Chaudhary, who died on Friday night, was laid to rest in Nishtar graveyard on Saturday.

He was over 60.The deceased was son-in-law of ex Executive Director, Abdul Ghani Chaudhary and husband of known academician, Prof Saima Anwar who was tutor at AIOU.

Funeral prayers of Mr Chaudhary was offered at Jamilabad Housing Society which was attended by his colleagues besides a large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Among others Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering South Punjab, Rao Qasim, former DG WASA, Rao Tufail, Director Engineering PHA, Nazir Chaugtai, Director Engineering WASA, Abdul Salam, Director Town Planning MDA, Muhammad Mohsin attended the funeral.

He was survived by wife, one son and two daughters who were doctors.

Anwar Chaudhary served in various capacities in MDA,WASA and PHA for beautifician of the city. He was a kind hearted person.

He was admitted to Nishtar hospital on May 13 with cornovirus symptoms and remained on ventilator till June 4, according to family sources. He served as government servant for three decades. His elder brother, Sarwar Chaudhary also retired as government servant.

Quran Khawani for the deceased would be held at his residence in Jalmilabad Society on June 6 at 8am.