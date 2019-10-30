UrduPoint.com
Ex-Administrator HDAECHS Awarded 6-year Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Ex-Administrator HDAECHS awarded 6-year imprisonment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) of Hyderabad has awarded rigorous imprisonment for six years and imposed a fine of Rs 17,540,000 on Ex-Administrator of Hyderabad Development Authority Employees Cooperative Housing Society (HDAECHS) limited Hyderabad, Asif Haroon Memon.

The convict in the capacity of Administrator HDAECHS was found involved in misuse of authority by illegally allotting land which belonged to HDA for carving 61 plots for HDAECHS Latifabad, Hyderabad which he subsequently leased out through fake revised layout plan of the society, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

