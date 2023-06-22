Ex-administrator Karachi lauds role of Karachi Press Club in promotion of democratic values

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Former Administrator Karachi and principal secretary to Governor Sindh Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Karachi Press Club has always played a leading role in the support of right and justice, promotion of democratic values and positive and constructive journalism.

He said this on the occasion of receiving honorary membership of the press club in a ceremony held at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the KPC's Governing Body for giving him Honorary Membership and said his association with the Press Club will be more stronger and he will play his part in positive and constructive works with the Press Club.

He said that the voice from the press club reaches every corner of the country and this tradition has strengthened further with the passage of time.

On this occasion, Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Vice President Mushtaq Sohail, former President Fazil Jamili, Former Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, A.H Khanzada, Hanif Akbar, Shazia Hasan, Nadira Mushtaq and other officials and members were also present.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that this institution has become a ray of hope for the oppressed and helpless people, the services of Karachi Press Club for Karachi city, province and country are worth writing in golden words, journalism is important as the main pillar of the state and the achievements of several personalities associated with this field cannot be forgotten.

Addressing the ceremony, President KPC Saeed Sarbazi said that the approval of giving honorary membership to Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman was endorsed by the governing body of the Press Club on March 30, 2023 and purpose of this initiative is to recognize the services of the officers working for the development of the city and the province.

The KPC is proud to have always had the patronage and support of Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and as Administrator Karachi and Principal Secretary Governor Sindh he has made practical efforts for the betterment of the Press Club and make it a more active organization. He is a good and loving person; we will have a brotherly relationship with them.

Former President KPC Fazil Jamili said that Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman has been given membership of the Press Club due to his long-standing services. This institution has reached this point after a long struggle by our members.

Secretary Press Club Shoaib Ahmed said that people who have valuable services for the country and the city are awarded honorary membership of KPC, this is an old tradition and it is being implemented till date, KPC is proud to be associated with such personalities.