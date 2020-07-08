Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested former administrator Lorry Adda Faisalabad on the charge misappropriating millions of rupees.

ACE spokesman said that former administrator Lorry Adda, Habibullah along with Inspector Sadiq Suwati and three others had misappropriated millions of rupees when he was on duty.

The ACE had registered a case against them but the accused got interim bail from the Lahore High Court. However, few days ago, the Lahore High Court cancelled their bails and the ACE team arrested Inspector Sadiq Suwati and three others while Habibullah fled the scene.

Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of ACE Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas which conducted a raid and arrested the former administrator.

The ACE team recovered Rs 100,000 from Sadiq Suwati.

Further investigation was underway.