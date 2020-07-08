UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda Held On Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption charges

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested former administrator Lorry Adda Faisalabad on the charge misappropriating millions of rupees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested former administrator Lorry Adda Faisalabad on the charge misappropriating millions of rupees.

ACE spokesman said that former administrator Lorry Adda, Habibullah along with Inspector Sadiq Suwati and three others had misappropriated millions of rupees when he was on duty.

The ACE had registered a case against them but the accused got interim bail from the Lahore High Court. However, few days ago, the Lahore High Court cancelled their bails and the ACE team arrested Inspector Sadiq Suwati and three others while Habibullah fled the scene.

Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of ACE Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas which conducted a raid and arrested the former administrator.

The ACE team recovered Rs 100,000 from Sadiq Suwati.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lahore High Court Nasir Circle From Million

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

44 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Football Federation appoints Daniel Limon ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.