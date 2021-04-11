UrduPoint.com
Ex AJK Minister Muhammad Hussain Sargala Dies Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 11 (APP):Former minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ch. Muhammad Hussain Sargala died of coronavirus at his native Shakargarh town on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 72 and was hospitalised in Lahore after he suffered the pandemic recently.

He was shifted to the ventilator since past few days due to deterioration of the health where he breathed his last Sunday morning.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral village Sargarla in Shakergarh Sub division of Narowal district on Monday – April 12 at 2.30 afternoon.

