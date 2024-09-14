Open Menu

Ex-AJK PM Calls On Incumbent PM Anwar-ul-Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Ex-AJK PM calls on incumbent PM Anwar-ul-Haq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed the matters related to Kashmir freedom struggle in IIOJK and the ongoing overall activities for socioeconomic development and progress of the liberated territory. 

Member Assembly Ali Shan Soni and Government Advisor Sardar Ahmad Saghir were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, various matters, including the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the development and progress of Azad Kashmir, and the political situation brought under discussion in length.

On this occasion, there was complete consensus on the fact that a joint strategy will be formulated for the future regarding the Kashmir freedom movement and the development of the liberated territory,"  an official handout issued by the PID AJK government meanwhile said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

5 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

6 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

7 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

10 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

10 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

15 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan