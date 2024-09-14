Ex-AJK PM calls on incumbent PM Anwar-ul-Haq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed the matters related to Kashmir freedom struggle in IIOJK and the ongoing overall activities for socioeconomic development and progress of the liberated territory.

Member Assembly Ali Shan Soni and Government Advisor Sardar Ahmad Saghir were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, various matters, including the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the development and progress of Azad Kashmir, and the political situation brought under discussion in length.

On this occasion, there was complete consensus on the fact that a joint strategy will be formulated for the future regarding the Kashmir freedom movement and the development of the liberated territory," an official handout issued by the PID AJK government meanwhile said.

