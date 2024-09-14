Ex-AJK PM Calls On Incumbent PM Anwar-ul-Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 11:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed the matters related to Kashmir freedom struggle in IIOJK and the ongoing overall activities for socioeconomic development and progress of the liberated territory.
Member Assembly Ali Shan Soni and Government Advisor Sardar Ahmad Saghir were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, various matters, including the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the development and progress of Azad Kashmir, and the political situation brought under discussion in length.
On this occasion, there was complete consensus on the fact that a joint strategy will be formulated for the future regarding the Kashmir freedom movement and the development of the liberated territory," an official handout issued by the PID AJK government meanwhile said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman killed12 minutes ago
-
Democracy ensures provision of fundamental rights: Governor Kundi22 minutes ago
-
Four policemen suspended31 minutes ago
-
Tarar's mother organizes spiritual gathering for women in celebration of Rabi' al-Awwal41 minutes ago
-
09 out of 11 DISCOs’ BoDs notified by Power Division, Musadik tells Senate51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan maritime sector has huge potential: IMO Secretary General51 minutes ago
-
Government all set to roll judicial reforms with positive intent: Aqeel Malik52 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab suspect in Girl's assault case1 hour ago
-
Bilawal terms PTI founder’s tweet as an attack on democracy1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested through Interpol1 hour ago
-
CEC’s visit to Layyah cancelled: Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Anti-polio campaign entered catch-up phase2 hours ago