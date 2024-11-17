- Home
Ex AJK PM Qayyum Niazi, Others Booked For Defying Prohibitory Orders; 11 Including 04 PTI Men Arrested: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) Nov. 17 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) City police here on Sunday rounded up at least 11 persons including 04 activists of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, AJK chapter and 07 local tents and sound system providers on the charges of violating the AJK Presidential Ordinance -2024, the authorities said
District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur AJK Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, when contacted, told APP that those booked under the relevant law included PTI AJK President and former Prime Minister of the State Sardar Qayyum Khan Niazi, central Deputy Secretary General Sardar Jamil Sadiq Advocate, Central Deputy Info Secy, Ch. Arif, Jabaar Minhas Advocate, City Unit President Mirza Iftikhar Qayyum, Qazi Arshad, District Chief Organiser Hameef Poth, District President Saien Zulfiqar and scores of others.
Four of those PTI leaders rounded up by the city police by evening included City Unit President Mirza Iftikhar Qayyum, Qazi Arshad, AJK PTI Chief Organiser Hameef Poth and District President Saien Zulfiqar, the city police confirmed.
Responding to a question, the DC said that these persons were booked for violating the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Presidential Ordinance- 2024 besides defying Ordinance of Sound System by holding an unlawful gathering at PWD State Guest House in Mirpur AJK on Saturday, despite of the warning by the duty Magistrate and the police prior to the unlawful gathering besides indulging in hooliganism on the part of the local PTI host leaders, workers and other unidentified persons, he underlined.
FIR has been registered against the violators of the prohibitory orders, the DC said adding further legal proceedings against the violators, are in progress.
