Ex-AJK PM's Diplomatic Passport Case Adjourned Till April 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Ex-AJK PM's diplomatic passport case adjourned till April 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the case of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), till April 12, regarding the misuse of diplomatic passport.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal heard the case, which centers on claims that Ilyas improperly used his diplomatic travel privileges.

During the session, the court accepted a plea from Ilyas’ legal team to excuse his physical attendance.

Meanwhile, copies of the charge sheet were provided to the defendant’s lawyer, and the court set the next hearing for April 12.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier registered the case against Ilyas following an inquiry into the alleged violations.

However, the court adjourned the proceedings till April 12.

