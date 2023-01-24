Ex AJK President Gen Rtd Anwar Khan (late) remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 24 (APP) ::Adviser to Ex-AJK Prime Minister Hameed Shaheen Alvi said on Tuesday that the late President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Maj-Gen Rtd Sardar Mohammad Anwar Khan was a man of history.

In his conversation with youth attending the soyam ceremony of the late President Maj-Gen Rtd Sardar Mohammad Anwar Khan, Alvi said that the welfare of the masses always occupied a central place in his mind and heart; General Anwar Khan was people's devoted personality and served all with large-heartedness showing no personal preferences but demonstrated always magnanimity, the former Adviser asserted.

His name will be remembered as a practical strategist having longer eyes on the future scene-scape of the country, region, and international affairs, by dint of sheer devotional hard work he attained the covetous higher position in Pakistan Army and later as President of AJK.

The soyam ceremony was devoted to Quran Khwani and collective dua for the uplifting of the soul of the late President whose social and military roles are outstandingly high-marked 0 in the eyes of the people at large.

Several prominent political personalities from various parts of AJK also participated in the well-attended ceremony.