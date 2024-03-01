Ex-Ambassador highlights growing ties between Brazil, Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Former Ambassador Pedro Luis Rodriguez highlighted the growing relationship between Brazil and Pakistan, emphasizing significant strides made in fostering cooperation despite geographical distance.

In a special interview with ptv on Friday, he acknowledged the proactive measures taken by the Pakistani Embassy in Brazil, with both countries eager to explore various avenues of collaboration.

He praised the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy in Brazil for their role in bridging the gap between the business communities of Brazil and Pakistan.

Rodriguez underscored Brazil's expertise in agriculture and livestock industries, noting a recent mission from Pakistan to procure cattle breeds tracing their lineage back to the region.

Brazil's historical experience with food scarcity and subsequent technological advancements in agriculture reflects Brazil's willingness to share its expertise with Pakistan to bolster food security efforts.

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of leveraging technology and expertise to meet the food needs of growing populations, both domestically and through exports.

Being the representative of Compo Brasil Fertilzantes Ltd. (Brazil), he said that he was in discussions with Fongrow Corporate Farming aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in scaling up agricultural production in Pakistan.

Touching on cultural exchanges, Rodriguez highlighted the potential for sports diplomacy, particularly in football, to strengthen bilateral ties.

He said that he was optimistic that the issue of Kashmir would be resolved through dialogue and with the help of international cooperation.

In terms of practical steps, Rodriguez suggested enhancing communication and connectivity between the two countries, including establishing direct flights and fostering partnerships between national airlines.

Rodriguez said that various workshops and collaborative platforms held significance in fostering mutual understanding and promoting innovative solutions between the countries.