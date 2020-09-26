Ex Ambassador lauds PM for highlighting Kashmir, Indian HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Ex Ambassador Mian Sanaullah on Friday lauded the Prime Minister's speech at UN forum and highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a news channel, he said that PM had apprised the world community about human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

He said the PM had also explained about self-determination policy for Kashmiri people and raised the issue of Palestinians.

He said media and digital technology had exposed the Indian provocative policies and RSS agenda being implemented in minority states of India and IIOJK.

State sponsored terrorist policy adopted by Indian rulers against the people of IIOJK and minority states had also been exposed before the world community, he added.