RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, father-in-law of Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news (DN) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will be laid to rest here at H-11 Graveyard.

His funeral prayer will be offered at the graveyard at 10 am.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, former Regional Manager of Bata, died here at a local hospital last evening. He was 83. He is survived by a widow, three sons and three daughters.

He was the youngest brother of former president General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.