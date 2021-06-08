UrduPoint.com
Ex-APP DN's Father-in-law To Be Laid To Rest On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Ex-APP DN's father-in-law to be laid to rest on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, father-in-law of Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news (DN) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will be laid to rest here at H-11 Graveyard.

His funeral prayer will be offered at the graveyard at 10 am.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, former Regional Manager of Bata, died here at a local hospital last evening. He was 83. He is survived by a widow, three sons and three daughters.

He was the youngest brother of former president General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

