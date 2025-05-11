Open Menu

Ex-army Persons Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A rally was organized by the "Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society," a group comprising retired officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army in Larkana on Saturday, to express solidarity with the armed forces. The participants carried national flags and banners as the rally marched through various main roads of the city before reaching the Press Club.

At the venue, a protest demonstration was held against Indian aggression. On this occasion, attendees chanted slogans such as "Long live Pakistan," "Long live the Pakistan Army," and "Down with Modi." Addressing the rally, leaders including Retired Captain Tahir Hussain Khaskheli, Retired Subedar Ghulam Ali Dahar, Zahid Palejo, and others stated that the Pakistan Army has been delivering a resounding response to Indian aggression over the past four days, proving it to be a valiant force.

They emphasized that the Pakistan Army has strengthened the country's defense through its defensive and combat capabilities, using advanced technology to shoot down Rafale jets and drones, leaving the enemy humiliated. They added that last night, the Pakistan Army once again forcefully countered Indian aggression, destroying Indian military installations, including a training camp of Indian intelligence in Jammu and Kashmir, and even disabling an Indian military satellite, leading to the enemy's defeat.

The leaders praised the Pakistan Army's exemplary retaliatory actions and reiterated their resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military at all times, vowing to support the armed forces until their last breath to deliver a decisive response to the enemy.

