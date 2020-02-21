Ex-Attorney General for Pakistan seeks unconditional apology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Former Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Friday submitted a written apology note in the Supreme Court (SC) over his controversial statement.

In the note, he said he had the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and he could not think of causing any adverse comment as to the honor, honesty and integrity of the apex court.

"The undersigned is sorry and withdraws his statement made on February 18, and unconditionally apologizes for having made the same," he added.