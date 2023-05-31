UrduPoint.com

Ex-Balochistan Assembly Speaker Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said close cooperation between Sindh and Balochistan would be beneficial for both provinces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said close cooperation between Sindh and Balochistan would be beneficial for both provinces.

He said this while talking to former speaker of Balochistan Assembly Syed Matiullah Agha, who called on him here at the Governor House.

Overall political situation of the country, financial challenges, need for close cooperation between Sindh and Balochistan and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The governor said the current situation of the country required a positive contribution from all "By working together we can cope with the hardships on economic front successfully," he added.

