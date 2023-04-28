Ex, Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch visits BTTN

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch visited Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) Quetta on Friday.

He was received by Head of BTTN Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), in his welcoming remarks, Brig Gul thanked former Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch for paying visit to BTTN.

In his introductory remarks, Brig Gul highlighted the need for establishing a research think tank in Balochistan and its importance in mapping pathways for sustainable policy solutions. .

Executive Director, Dr. Zafar Khan gave a briefing on BTTN`s progress, aims, objectives and achievements.

He provided a detailed account of BTTN's organizational structure and framework of research adding that Balochistan lags in academic research and development, BTTN aims to fill that gap.

He pointed that BTTN is currently focusing on strategic, political, economic, and most specifically the socio-economic issues of Balochistan, BTTN has produced numerous research articles, policy papers and a considerable number of opinion articles. Furthermore, he stated that there is a need to promote research culture.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, in his address, appreciated the establishment of a think tank in Balochistan and valued the progress of BTTN in such a short period.

He provided a brief overview of the socioeconomic and political issues of Balochistan. He said that Balochistan`s main issues are political and economic that require immense policy-oriented solutions.

Highlighting the political issues, he said that real representation of the people is key to the development and political stability of the province saying that the consistent influence of tribalism has impeded the socioeconomic development of the province.

He further stated that quality and technical education is crucial to the socioeconomic development of the province.

He stressed that there is a need for quality and technical education in Balochistan.

While highlighting economic problems, Dr Malik Baloch said that poverty is widespread in Balochistan which demands the reconsideration of economic policies adding that climate change has further aggravated water scarcity which is alarming and needs an effective management mechanism.

There is a dire need for effective policies to uplift the agriculture and livestock and fisheries sectors which are key to the economic development of the province. Issues of water scarcity, and infrastructure especially in Quetta need to be addressed. Also, there should be an effective mechanism for accountability to cope with the ever-increasing corruption in the province, he maintained.

He concluded his talk by stating that research, development, and integration are key to the overall socio-economic development of Balochistan saying that also responded to questions from the faculty of research of the BTTN and stated that Balochistan needs special attention from the Federal government.

The federal government should address Balochistan`s concerns regarding the CPEC projects in the province.

In his concluding remarks, Brig Gul highlighted that there is a need to enhance the role of technical education in the province of Balochistan. Awarding degrees and increasing the number of universities in this competitive environment would not do any good for the young generation of the province without quality and skill-based technical education.

He mentioned that BTTN, in this short period since its inception, has produced policy papers on water scarcity, border management, and higher education in Balochistan.

In the end, souvenirs were presented to the esteemed guest along with research booklets, followed by refreshments.