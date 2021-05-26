UrduPoint.com
Ex-Balochistan Finance Secretary Sentenced To Ten Years, Khaliq For 2 Years Prison In Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

Accountability Court (AC) Quetta sentenced former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani to ten years prison while ex- adviser to Finance Abdul Khaliq Langove for two years prison in mega corruption case on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Quetta sentenced former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani to ten years prison while ex- adviser to Finance Abdul Khaliq Langove for two years prison in mega corruption case on Tuesday.

While announcing the verdict, the Accountability Court has ordered to seize all the properties of the ex-secretary, said NAB press release issued here.

Former Finance adviser Balochistan Abdul Khalid Langove has been sent to jail for two years and two months involved in mega corruption case.

Ex-secretary for local bodies Abdul Basit and former local council secretary have been acquitted in the case by AC Quetta, it said.

However, NAB Balochistan seized over Rs 730 million cash, foreign Currency and 3 kg gold's from the house of Finance Secretary Balochistan, Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani in May 2016 after he was taken into custody.

The development occurred despite the fact that Raisani was successful in striking a plea bargain.

