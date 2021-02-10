Ex-cadre officers' delegate visit PBC HQ

A delegation of Ex-cadre officials working in different attached departments of Ministry of information and Broadcasting visited National Broadcasting House Islamabad on Wednesday

The delegation was briefed about policy, objectives, functions and role of different wings of Radio Pakistan.

Later, they also visited different sections of the organization and evince keen interest in working of news, Programmes and Current Affairs sections.