Ex- caretaker FM Jilani calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Former caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and briefed him on the progress made in the foreign affairs during the caretaker government.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the services of Jalil Abbas Jilani as the caretaker foreign minister.

Senator Ishaq Dar and Syed Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.