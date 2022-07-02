UrduPoint.com

Ex-CEO FIEDMC Among 2 Arresting Over Illegally Allotting Plot To Farha Gogi Co

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ex-CEO FIEDMC among 2 arresting over illegally allotting plot to Farha Gogi Co

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and Secretary Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Committee have been arrested on charge of illegal allotment of 10-acre plot to Farha Gogi & her mother's company in SEZ Faisalabad.

Spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Friday that a precious plot of 10-acre was allotted to Farha Gogi & her mother's company in SEZ Faisalabad against Rs.83 million on fake guarantee of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The market value of this plot was Rs.600 million and it could be allotted to such a company which had the assets of Rs.2 billion but the former CEO FIEDMC Rana Yousuf and Secretary SEZ Committee Maqsood Ahmad had reportedly allotted this plot to Farha Gogi's company illegally on fake guarantee.

Therefore, ACE police arrested both accused Rana Yousuf and Maqsood Ahmad and started investigation after registering a case against both accused vide FIR No.19/2022 under sections 409 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5/2/47 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

A 3-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was also constituted which included Deputy Director anti corruption Shehram Muzaffar, Deputy Director Sana Ullah Hunjra and Assistant Director Umair Abbas Ranjha. This team would present the accused before competent court of law on Saturday and seek their physical remand, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Company FIR Market Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

2 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

2 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

2 hours ago
 EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controll ..

EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

2 hours ago
 Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France ..

Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.