Ex-CEO FIEDMC among 2 arresting over illegally allotting plot to Farha Gogi Co

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and Secretary Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Committee have been arrested on charge of illegal allotment of 10-acre plot to Farha Gogi & her mother's company in SEZ Faisalabad.

Spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Friday that a precious plot of 10-acre was allotted to Farha Gogi & her mother's company in SEZ Faisalabad against Rs.83 million on fake guarantee of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The market value of this plot was Rs.600 million and it could be allotted to such a company which had the assets of Rs.2 billion but the former CEO FIEDMC Rana Yousuf and Secretary SEZ Committee Maqsood Ahmad had reportedly allotted this plot to Farha Gogi's company illegally on fake guarantee.

Therefore, ACE police arrested both accused Rana Yousuf and Maqsood Ahmad and started investigation after registering a case against both accused vide FIR No.19/2022 under sections 409 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5/2/47 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

A 3-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was also constituted which included Deputy Director anti corruption Shehram Muzaffar, Deputy Director Sana Ullah Hunjra and Assistant Director Umair Abbas Ranjha. This team would present the accused before competent court of law on Saturday and seek their physical remand, spokesman added.