UrduPoint.com

Ex-chairman CDA's Remand Extended

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:54 PM

Ex-chairman CDA's remand extended

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) further physical remand of former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal till August 12, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) further physical remand of former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal till August 12, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his remand time.

The NAB officials informed the court regarding progress in investigation and prayed for further accused remand.

The court directed the NAB to produce the accused again before the court on August 12, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Farkhand Iqbal was accused of allotment of 118 kanal land to park lane, the alleged front company of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Company Progress August Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

9 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

13 seconds ago
 Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tal ..

Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

14 seconds ago
 KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting m ..

KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting manner

16 seconds ago
 Hong Kong to Ban Unvaccinated Residents Arriving F ..

Hong Kong to Ban Unvaccinated Residents Arriving From Russia Next Week

21 seconds ago
 AJK newly-elected members take oath

AJK newly-elected members take oath

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.