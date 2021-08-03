An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) further physical remand of former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal till August 12, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) further physical remand of former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal till August 12, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land to Park Lane Company.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his remand time.

The NAB officials informed the court regarding progress in investigation and prayed for further accused remand.

The court directed the NAB to produce the accused again before the court on August 12, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Farkhand Iqbal was accused of allotment of 118 kanal land to park lane, the alleged front company of former president Asif Ali Zardari.