Ex Chairman HSATI terms federal budget balanced, poor friendly

Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry's (HSATI) Ex Chairman Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani on Friday termed federal budget 2021-22 people friendly and balanced

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry's (HSATI) Ex Chairman Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani on Friday termed Federal budget 2021-22 people friendly and balanced.

He said that the government had presented such budget after 15 years which would prove to be beneficial for the people of Pakistan.

Talking to APP after budget speech of the Finance Minister, HSATI leader said small traders and businessmen would take full benefit of the incentives announced by the federal government.

In past, budgets were being presented on trickle down theme but current budget would put the country on way to progress and prosperity as it is formulated on the basis of grossroots.

He said small businessmen and traders should take full benefit of the budget so that country's economy would take right direction.

Qaimkhani said due to the policies of incumbent government and the incentives offered to the common men there were chances of immediate boast of the economy and ratio of tax collection would also be increased.

He hoped that all set targets would be achieved if policies be implemented in letter and spirit. He called upon government functionaries to take stringent measures to facilitate all sectors in getting benefits and banks should be made bound to provide loans to common men in availing Prime Minister's housing scheme facility.