Ex-chairman PTI challenges cipher case before IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Founder chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged his trial in the cipher case to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the proceedings of trial court from November 23 till date, as illegal and acquit the accused from charges.

It stated that the trial court dismissed their petition on December 12. It said that the court didn’t correctly interpret the word ‘complaint’ in section 13(2)(3) of Official Secrets Act.

It said that the case was being run on the basis of FIA and police report. Former chairman PTI said that Official Secrets Act was a special law and a different law. It was necessary to adopt the legal course to apply the Act, he added.