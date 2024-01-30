Ex-chairman PTI, Qureshi Sentenced To Ten Years Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A special court on Tuesday announced ten year rigorous imprisonment sentence to founder chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.
Special Court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain pronounced the short order in presence of founder chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.
During hearing, the court provided questionnaire to the both accused to record their statements under section 342.
However, the accused said that they would not record the statements in absence of their lawyers.
The judge remarked that the court had provided state defence counsel to the accused as their lawyers were not appearing in hearing.
It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against ex-chairman PTI and Qureshi under official secrets act.
