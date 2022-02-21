UrduPoint.com

Ex-Chairman Urdu Dept Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abid Dies

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Ex-Chairman Urdu Dept Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abid dies

Former Chairman Urdu Department Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abdur Rehman Abid died on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 55

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Former Chairman urdu Department Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abdur Rehman Abid died on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 55.

The deceased was not feeling well on Sunday night and suffering from stomach problem after attending a party, family sources informed.

This morning, he suffered a heart attack after coming out of wash room and fell on the ground, they said and added that Dr Abid was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

He belonged to Zahir Peer, Rahim Yar Khan and joined BZU in 1995 as lecturer and was elevated as professor some seven to eight years back.

' He has been serving the University for the last 27 years.

He was former-Director of Saraiki Research Centre and served in the capacity twice while remained the Chairman of the Department of Urdu for a single tenure of three years.

A good number of PhDs were on his credit besides thousands of students.

His funeral prayers were held at 7pm at BZU Staff Colony mosque on Monday and was laid to rest in Dana Langana graveyard in Varsity's premises.

He was survived by a wife and two sons.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Died Wife Rahim Yar Khan Abdur Rehman Bahauddin Zakariya University Sunday Mosque Family From

Recent Stories

NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements o ..

NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements on Alliance' Policy Issue - Mos ..

1 minute ago
 White House Security Adviser Claims US Recorded Ru ..

White House Security Adviser Claims US Recorded Russian Forces Advance to Ukrain ..

1 minute ago
 Italy to Coordinate on Russia Sanctions With Allie ..

Italy to Coordinate on Russia Sanctions With Allies - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 NDMA issues advisory for upcoming rain spell

NDMA issues advisory for upcoming rain spell

1 minute ago
 Minister promises measures for including Punjabi i ..

Minister promises measures for including Punjabi in syllabus

4 minutes ago
 Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes Against Syria - La ..

Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes Against Syria - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>