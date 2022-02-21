Ex-Chairman Urdu Dept Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abid dies

Former Chairman Urdu Department Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abdur Rehman Abid died on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 55

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Former Chairman urdu Department Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Qazi Abdur Rehman Abid died on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 55.

The deceased was not feeling well on Sunday night and suffering from stomach problem after attending a party, family sources informed.

This morning, he suffered a heart attack after coming out of wash room and fell on the ground, they said and added that Dr Abid was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

He belonged to Zahir Peer, Rahim Yar Khan and joined BZU in 1995 as lecturer and was elevated as professor some seven to eight years back.

' He has been serving the University for the last 27 years.

He was former-Director of Saraiki Research Centre and served in the capacity twice while remained the Chairman of the Department of Urdu for a single tenure of three years.

A good number of PhDs were on his credit besides thousands of students.

His funeral prayers were held at 7pm at BZU Staff Colony mosque on Monday and was laid to rest in Dana Langana graveyard in Varsity's premises.

He was survived by a wife and two sons.