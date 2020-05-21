UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex, Chief Minister Balochistan Condoles Death Of Syed Fazal Agha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Ex, Chief Minister Balochistan condoles death of Syed Fazal Agha

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of MPA and former Governor Balochistan Syed Fazal Agha on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of MPA and former Governor Balochistan Syed Fazal Agha on Thursday.

In a condolence message issued here, former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said the services of Syed Fazal Agha would be remembered in politics.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Provincial Assembly Family Sad

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

1 hour ago

Additional Sec Home, family recover from coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court reserves verdict in Imran Far ..

2 minutes ago

UK Starts Global Trial of Chloroquine, Hydroxychlo ..

2 minutes ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 39 Million - Labo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.