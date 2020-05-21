Ex, Chief Minister Balochistan condoles death of Syed Fazal Agha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of MPA and former Governor Balochistan Syed Fazal Agha on Thursday.

In a condolence message issued here, former Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali extended sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said the services of Syed Fazal Agha would be remembered in politics.