Ex Chief Minister Sindh's Son Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:16 PM

Ex Chief Minister Sindh's son passes away

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah's eldest son passed away due to prolong illness on Wednesday.

According to Spokesperson, Jillani House Khairpur, Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karachi.

Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah will be laid to rest at Jilani cemetery tonight.

PPP Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh and others have expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant paradise to the late Muzaffar Ali Shah and patience to the bereaved family.

