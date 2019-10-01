Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin Laid To Rest
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientist, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swabi).
He died on Monday after suffering from brain-hemorrhage. His funeral was attended by a large number of his friends, local people and his former colleagues.
Chairman, PAEC, Muhammad Naeem sent a flower-wreath to paytributes on his services for PAEC.