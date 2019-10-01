UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:25 PM

Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin laid to rest

Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientist, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swabi)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientist, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swabi).

He died on Monday after suffering from brain-hemorrhage. His funeral was attended by a large number of his friends, local people and his former colleagues.

Chairman, PAEC, Muhammad Naeem sent a flower-wreath to paytributes on his services for PAEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Sion Swabi From

Recent Stories

Eight suspected criminals arrested by Korangi poli ..

6 minutes ago

Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Kiev to Explain Stance on Donbas a ..

6 minutes ago

NA refers 40 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

1 minute ago

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Arrives in Sanaa on Unan ..

6 minutes ago

At Least One Killed, 18 Injured as Storms Hit Pola ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.