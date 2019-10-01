UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:52 PM

Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin laid to rest

Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientists, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swbi).

Islamabad : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientists, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swbi).He died a day-before after suffering from brain-hemorrhage.

He was admitted in a local hospital for treatment but he could not survive.His funeral was attended by a large number of his friends, local people and his former colleagues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Sion October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

54 minutes ago

Sexually harassed female employees being more hara ..

4 minutes ago

Experts for proper understanding about relevance o ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman NAB constitutes four-member committee to ..

4 minutes ago

Netherlands ambassador calls on Pakistan Hockey Fe ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police to come up to expectations of pub ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.