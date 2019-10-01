Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin Laid To Rest
Islamabad : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Dr. Muhammad Zamin, former chief scientists, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission(PAEC) was laid to rest at his native hometown (Swbi).He died a day-before after suffering from brain-hemorrhage.
He was admitted in a local hospital for treatment but he could not survive.His funeral was attended by a large number of his friends, local people and his former colleagues.