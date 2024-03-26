Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Sindh Government has constituted 8 member Prisons Welfare Committee headed by former Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Siddique Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Sindh Government has constituted 8 member Prisons Welfare Committee headed by former Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Siddique Memon.

According to notification, Muhammad Siddique Memon will be the Chairman, Additional Secretary Prisons will be the Secretary of the committee while IG Prisons, representative of Auqaf, Religious, Zakat and Ushar department, representative of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution (not below the ranks of Additional Secretary), Muhammad Khan CEO MK Trading Company, Parvaiz Ahmed Quraishi, a legal expert and Barrister Haya Eman Zahid (Legal expert) were nominated as the members of the committee for period of two years.

The committee was constituted with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister under Section 55 of Sindh Prisons, Correction Services Act 2019 and Rule 863 of Sindh Prisons, Correction Services Rules 2019.

Terms of References are also notified for the working of the committee under Rule 864 of Sindh Prisons, Correction Services Rules 2019.