Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge M Shamim

An investigation report while quoting former GB Chief Justice Shamim has revealed that former CJ Nisar had asked a high court judge that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam should not be released on bail before the general elections of 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday rejected the claim of former Chief Justice of the apex court of Gilgit Baltistan Rana M Shamim, saying that he never asked any high court judge about release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Talking to a tv, former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that former GB Chief Justice M Shamim wanted extension which was not granted to him and he also complained him about this.

The former CJ Nisar categorically rejected that he never asked a high court judge that Nawaz Sharif and Mrayam Nawaz should not be released on bail ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Due credit goes to Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi who broke this news on a local English daily. The report said that former CJ Saqib Nisar asked former GB Chief Justice M Shamim that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Should not come of jail ahead of the general election.

The report relied upon an affidavit submitted by former Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice M Shamim said that he was witness of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asking a high court judge that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should not be released before the general elections.

Former Justice Shamim said that after assurance of the high court judge, former CJ Nisar became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.

Former GB Chief Justice M Shamim gave this statement under oath before the Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021. The affidavit, duly notarized, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The affidavit also carries the copy of the CNIC of the former Chief Justice.

An accountability court on July 25, 2018, convicted both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in avenfield case ahead of the general elections of 2018. The lawyers of both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam approached the court seeking suspension of the conviction but the case was put off further hearing till last week of July.

Former CJ Rana Shamim, according to the report, initially confirmed the content of the affidavit read to him on a Whatsapp and later he said that he could not hear this scribe clearly. The report said that Rana Shamim was also contacted again but his WhatsApp was found turned off and also did not pick up regular calls made to him again and again. The report said that Rana Shamim’s number was also found switched off but later he confirmed his statement to the reporter through a message.

The story has created a storm in the country’s political arena.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that how was it possible that a judge was giving direction to another judge while enjoying tea for an important matter of the then prime minister and that too in front of another judge.

He said these were the stories being created.

Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar when approached categorically denied that he had ever directed any of his subordinate judges in connection with any judicial order whether it pertained to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz or anyone else.