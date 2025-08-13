Ex, CM Balochistan Jan Jamali congratulates nation on occasion of Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Former Chief Minister Balochistan, senior parliamentarian leader Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

He said that the day of August 14 reminds us of the value of freedom and sacrifices, this day is not just a day of happiness but a day of renewal of commitment that we would devote all our energies for the development, prosperity and stability of our homeland.

He said that thanks to the leadership of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of millions, we were blessed with an independent country, where we could live according to our religion, culture and traditions.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali urged the young generation to make education, hard work and positive thinking their weapons and make Pakistan’s name shine in every field of life.

He said that in the current situation, we have to promote unity, brotherhood and tolerance with each other, because the development of the country is not possible without peace. He said that Balochistan is rich in natural resources and the people here are patriotic, we have to move the province and the country together on the path of development.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali prayed that Allah Almighty would always keep Pakistan stable and free it from terrorism, poverty and injustice and grant every Pakistani a safe and prosperous life.