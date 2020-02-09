UrduPoint.com
Ex-CM Dr Malik Urges Proactive Role Of Local Communities In CPEC Projects

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Ex-CM Dr Malik urges proactive role of local communities in CPEC projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Former chief minister Dr.Mohammad Malik Baloch has emphasised the need for prioritising the inclusion of Balochistan's local communities in all the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Speaking at a stakeholders' round-table at Gwadar, Dr.Baloch called for further increasing the share of jobs for locals, particularly in Gwadar and across the province in general.

Political activists, provincial government officials, fishermen and business representatives participated in the round-table, organised jointly by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) and the Association for Integrated Development (AID).

They stressed that inclusive development was the spirit of China's Belt and Road Initiative, and called for direct involvement of local communities in planning and execution of critical development projects in Balochistan.

They also urged Federal and provincial governments to address issues such as provision of health and education facilities, supply of potable water and livelihoods of fishermen.

Most of the delegates who deal in fisheries called for subsidies or cheaper loans to further develop their business, as almost 75 per cent of Gwadar's population lives off the sea i.e. fishing.

Most of the participants repeatedly underscored the need for urgently setting up technical education and training centres in Gwadar so the city could produce young skilled workers for the upcoming industrial zone.

Officials speaking in their personal capacity did point out that several demands by the local communities were being gradually addressed, albeit at a slow pace.

