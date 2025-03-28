Open Menu

Ex-constable Shoots Himself At Police Station, Inquiry Ordered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Ex-constable shoots himself at police station, inquiry ordered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Friday ordered an inquiry into former constable Ali Raza shooting himself at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused was dismissed from service in 2021 after the Anti-Narcotics Force registered a case against on the recovery of drugs from him.

The police had received reports that the accused Ali Raza was threatening and intimidating the citizens by posing himself as a police office.

He reportedly introduced himself in public as a police constable working in the Special Wing Punjab.

When the accused was brought to the Civil Lines Police Station for inquiry, a police service card, handcuffs and 20 grams of heroin were also recovered from his possession.

The accused reportedly snatched the pistol from Constable Faizan and shot himself.

The CPO suspended Constable Faizan for negligence and ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations to probe the incident and submit a report

A case of the incident was registered at Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the initial investigations, accused Ali Raza was reportedly involved in drugs trafficking.

The spokesman said a full inquiry into the incident would be conducted and all the facts would be brought to light.

“Negligence and negligence in fulfilling duties cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

