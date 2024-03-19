Open Menu

Ex Cop Shot Dead In Kheshgi

March 19, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot dead a retired police official in the Kheshgi area of Nowshera district.

Police said a retired police official identified as Ehsan Ullah was on way home when assailants riding a motorcycle shot him dead in Kheshgi.

The attackers managed to flee the area after committing the crime.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure while a police team collected evidence from the crime scene for investigation.

