Ex CS Balochistan Mathar Niaz Posted As Secretary Maritime Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Ex CS Balochistan Mathar Niaz posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs

Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana has been posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana has been posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.

According to the official notification, former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, a BPS- 22 grade officer was given charge as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.

