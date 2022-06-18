Ex CS Balochistan Mathar Niaz posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs

Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana has been posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana has been posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.

According to the official notification, former Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, a BPS- 22 grade officer was given charge as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.