Ex CS KP, Ex Secretary IT appreciate performance of Paraplegic Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Muhammad Shahzad and former Secretary Science and Technology Younis Javed visited Paraplegic Center here Tuesday and appreciated the treatment and rehabilitation of patients suffering from spinal diseases.

Chairman of the centre and former secretary finance Ziaur Rehman and CEO Dr.

Syed Muhammad Ilyas briefed them about the performance of the centre and gave them details about various sectors.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas told them that a factory of manufacturing artificial organs needed for the support and permanent rehabilitation of patients has also been established in Hayatabad, while these organs and their treatment were provided free of cost to patients.

Arbab Shehzad appreciated the rehabilitation center for the disabled, lauded the missionary spirit of its staff and assured all kind of support from the provincial government.