Ex CS stresses on civil servants to apply skills imparted at NIM for better service delivery

Former Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Muhammad Khan here Friday said the world around us is changing fast with an exponential speed and the civil servants are required to cope with these challenges through application of the skills, which are being imparted during their professional courses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Muhammad Khan here Friday said the world around us is changing fast with an exponential speed and the civil servants are required to cope with these challenges through application of the skills, which are being imparted during their professional courses.

"If the civil servants are unable to translate the gains of the training to practical application in public service delivery, then, I believe this whole effort would be wasted," he said while addressing officers of 26th Senior Management Course on the occasion of their graduation ceremony here at National Institute of Management, (NIM) Peshawar.

He said since civil servants are at the forefront in public service delivery, therefore, there is a dire need of having a well trained human resource which, in turn, will play crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Azam further stated that there is renewed focus on the capacity building of public servants and urged the course participants to follow the advice of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and remain above politics and political affiliations.

For a progressive society and forward looking nation, he said, the civil servants will have to adhere to the principles of fair play, transparency, meritocracy and the rule of law.

He congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course.

Director General NIM, Peshawar Farah Hamid Khan said this batch of 40 officers of senior management course represents a nice mix of various government departments and service groups, which represents almost all regions of the country.

She further said with at least fifteen years of professional experience as strategists and implementers of public policies, these officers are sufficiently aware of the real issues and ground realities as well as challenges of public service.

However, in order to deal with these issues, they need more sharpened skills, right type of attitude and broadened vision.

She explained that every effort was made to make the course all-encompassing by equipping the officers with knowledge, skills and techniques required for improved public service delivery at strategic, operational and tactical level.

Earlier, Chief Instructor Senior Management Course, Dr Khalid Lodhi presented the course report. In the end, the guest speaker distributed certificates among the graduating officers.