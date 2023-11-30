Open Menu

Ex-DAO Nowshera Held Over Misappropriation Of Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Thursday arrested former District Accounts Officer (DAO) Nowshera Naveed Ahmed over charges of fraud, corruption and misappropriation of funds.

The accused was arrested from Hayatabad here, said the spokesman of FIA Peshawar, adding that the DAO misused authority and fraudulently cleared cheques worth more than two million rupees and transferred to his frontman's account.

The accused was arrested and is being investigated for causing the loss of millions of rupees to the national treasury, the FIA official said.

