Ex-DBA President Among 2 Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Unidentified assailant shot dead two car riders including former president District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman in the area of Batala Colony police precincts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Unidentified assailant shot dead two car riders including former president District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman in the area of Batala Colony police precincts.

A spokesman for police said here on Tuesday that two armed motorcyclists intercepted a car with registration number LEB-7696, near Gol Masjid, LCM school Sammundri Road, and opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle.

As a result, Ch Naveed and car driver Binyameen received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The lawyer community protested against killing of the ex-DAB president in broad daylight on a busiest road of Faisalabad and boycotted the court proceedings.

They also staged demonstration and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani rushed to the spot and directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Iqbal Town to probe the matter and submit a report on urgent basis.

He also constituted a special police team under supervision of SSP Investigation and directed it to arrest the culprits involved in the crime.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem. Apparently, the incident was the outcome of an old enmity. However, its real facts would come to light after investigation, police spokesman added.

