Ex DC Compiles Muzaffargarh Gazetteer, Available Online

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Ex DC compiles Muzaffargarh gazetteer, available online

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Former deputy commissioner Muzaffargarh Dr. Ehtasham Anwar has compiled gazetteer of the district spanning over last two centuries' history, notable places and monuments.

The fresh gazetteer encompasses history of almost 225 years i.

e from 1794 to 2019 and also mentioned important personalities of the area.

Dr. Ehtasham who served Muzaffargarh as DC from Apr 2018 to Oct 2019, recently completed NEPA course and waiting for his new posting.

He said it was important for younger generation to know about their history and the gazetteer would be an important source of information.

More Stories From Pakistan

