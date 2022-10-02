Ex DD Information passes away in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Former Deputy Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations, Syed Zafar Mand passed away in Kohat on Sunday.

His funeral prayer was held in Kohat Development Authority which was attended by the employees of the department, journalists and elders of the area.

Meanwhile, Director General Information, Imdadullah and other officers expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Zafar Mand and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.