August 03, 2022

Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six officers of the Pakistan Army including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six officers of the Pakistan Army including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali.

He said they sacrificed their lives to save the countrymen surrounded by floods adding that they have become a bright example of service to humanity and fulfillment of duty.

He said the lawyers' community expressed its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

