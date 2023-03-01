UrduPoint.com

Ex DFC Vehari Suspended Over Embazzlement Of Wheat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Ex DFC Vehari Nawaz Jafri was suspended over embazzlement of wheat worth millions of rupee in food department.

According to details, a citizen informed about embazzlement of wheat in warehouses Ada Ghulam Hussain on which high level inquiry was launched under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab.

The warehouse in-charge Tariq Farooq disappeared from duty and was suspended.

The inspection team raided the warehouses and seized the embazzlement of 16,000 maunds of wheat worth more than 60 million from there and sent report to Secretary Food. The concerned DFC was transferred during the inquiry.

Secretary Food Punjab has suspended former DFC Muhammad Nawaz Jafri in the light of the report.

Secretary Zaman Wattoo said that the corruption would be rooted out from the department.

