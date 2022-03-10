Ex DG Information N.D Jatoi laid to rest at New Jatoi graveyard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Director General Public Relation Government of Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at New Jatoi area of district Naushehro Feroz on Thursday.

Nizamuddin popularly known as N D Jatoi had breathed his last in a private hospital at Karachi the other day due to kidney ailment.

A large number of people including family members, relatives, friends and journalists were among those who attended the funeral prayer at village New Jatoi.

Jatoi had served as Director General in Sindh Information department and was retired from Government service in 2005 after attaining the age of superannuation.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at the office of the Directorate of Information Hyderabad under the chair of Regional Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari and fateha was offered for the departed soul.

While offering condolence to the bereaved family, officers and the employees of the department paid rich tributes to late N.D Jatoi for his services in the department for many decades.