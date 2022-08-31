UrduPoint.com

Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Noted columnist, journalist, politician and former Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Aiwan-e-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passed away after a brief illness in Lahore on Wednesday

Late Mirza was undergoing treatment for paralytic distortion of the face for the last few weeks. He was with his family at his Lahore residence when he suffered brain hamorrhage in the wee hours of Tuesday that left half of his body under paralysis and 40 per cent of the brain dysfunctional. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last Wednesday evening, his son Mirza Muhammad Baig told APP.

Late Qaswar Saeed Mirza was among the politicians who promoted the politics of tolerance.

He remained associated with Pakistan Peoples Party and was respected by politicians from all political parties.

Born in 1951 in Shujabad, Late Mirza received his early education at his hometown and completed his graduation and law education from Multan. He worked as DGPR Aiwan-e-Sadr, from 1993 to 1997 when Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari was the President of Pakistan.

Namaz-e-Janaza of the departed soul will be held at Janaza Gah high school in Shujabad after Zohr prayers.

