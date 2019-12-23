Ex. DHO Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi passes away due to heart attack

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Former District Health Officer and Ex. Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi passed away after suffering heart attack here on Monday. He was 65.

Dr.

Abbasi was traveling to Matiari in his car and felt pain in chest due to which he was rushed back to civil hospital Hyderabad where breathed his last.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi survived a son, two daughters and a widow to mourn his death.

Funeral prayer will be held on Tuesday at about 10:00 A.M at Abbasi Farm House near Hatri Bypass Hyderabad where he will be laid to rest.