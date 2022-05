(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan passed away on Monday due to a heart attack.

According to his family, Dr Rizwan suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to Lahore Services Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

His funeral prayers will be held on May 10 (Tuesday) at 10am.